DATx Reaches Market Capitalization of $256,263.73 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $256,263.73 and approximately $38,515.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00201032 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.