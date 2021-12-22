Data Storage (DTST) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 134 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Data Storage to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million $200,000.00 82.77 Data Storage Competitors $965.07 million -$1.60 million 18.13

Data Storage’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% Data Storage Competitors -37.94% -1,574.44% -10.13%

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage Competitors 670 3191 4950 92 2.50

Data Storage presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.69%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.34%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Data Storage beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

