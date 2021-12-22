Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Tops $60.69 on Top Exchanges

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $135,088.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for about $60.69 or 0.00123637 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (CRYPTO:KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 83,366 coins and its circulating supply is 38,456 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

