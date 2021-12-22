Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 6,868 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

