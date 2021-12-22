DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $4.90

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $309.10 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4.90 or 0.00010031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.75 or 0.08144669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.44 or 1.00250543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,959,134 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,330 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

