CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

