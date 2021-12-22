CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Large Volume Increase

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 63,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,909 shares.The stock last traded at $89.49 and had previously closed at $89.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

