Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,693,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,036,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $530.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.09. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $367.63 and a 52 week high of $551.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

