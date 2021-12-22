Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 612 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

