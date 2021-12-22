Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $226,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,183.5% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $461.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $121.61 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

