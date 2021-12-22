Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

VAW opened at $188.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.45. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

