CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,040. CSL has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

