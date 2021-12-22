CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

