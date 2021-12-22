CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $10.56 on Top Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $10.56 or 0.00021495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $897,860.05 and approximately $152.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,596.21 or 0.98889369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $769.86 or 0.01566611 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

