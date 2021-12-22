Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,635 shares of company stock worth $52,351,522 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cryoport by 34.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. 305,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.