Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010634 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.38 or 0.00563159 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

