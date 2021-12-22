Critical Analysis: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telos and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 5 0 2.71 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

Telos currently has a consensus target price of $28.86, indicating a potential upside of 82.18%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.57%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than IonQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 5.88 $1.69 million ($0.51) -31.06 IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Summary

Telos beats IonQ on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

