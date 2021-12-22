Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 191,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

