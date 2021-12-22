Cream Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.02 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $20.02 million and $4.80 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $32.48 or 0.00066476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

