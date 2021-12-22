Craig Hallum Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

EPAY stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

