Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

