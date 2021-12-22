Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMRE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 487,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. Costamare has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Costamare in the third quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Costamare in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

