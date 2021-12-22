Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart stock opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

