Contrasting WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

45.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Territorial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp 27.25% 7.48% 0.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.97 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Territorial Bancorp $76.56 million 2.99 $18.60 million $2.05 11.98

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

