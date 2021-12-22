Contrasting ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) & Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ImmuCell and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ImmuCell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Aspira Women’s Health
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares ImmuCell and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ImmuCell
|0.21%
|0.12%
|0.09%
|Aspira Women’s Health
|-449.23%
|-78.11%
|-61.97%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
10.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ImmuCell and Aspira Women’s Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ImmuCell
|$15.34 million
|4.45
|-$1.02 million
|$0.01
|881.88
|Aspira Women’s Health
|$4.65 million
|46.06
|-$17.91 million
|($0.78)
|-2.45
ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility & Risk
ImmuCell has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
ImmuCell beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
