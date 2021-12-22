Contrasting Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and The Berkeley Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 2.35 -$136.27 million ($0.09) -0.89 The Berkeley Group $2.91 billion 2.50 $557.67 million N/A N/A

The Berkeley Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -154.35% -23.37% -16.88% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Organic Dutchman and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Berkeley Group 2 2 4 0 2.25

Green Organic Dutchman presently has a consensus price target of $0.20, indicating a potential upside of 149.69%. Given Green Organic Dutchman’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Organic Dutchman is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Berkeley Group beats Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

