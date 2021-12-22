Contrasting American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 11.73% 6.01% 0.66% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

89.7% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American International Group and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 4 1 2.50 Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67

American International Group presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.61%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than American International Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American International Group and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $43.74 billion 1.05 -$5.94 billion $6.37 8.66 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Hippo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American International Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Hippo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

