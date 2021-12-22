Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,365.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,351.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,297.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.