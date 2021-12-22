Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 22.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.