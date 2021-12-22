Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.47.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

