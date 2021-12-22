Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells C$62,100.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,818.40.

CMG traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 124,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.63.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

