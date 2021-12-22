Comparing Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zymergen and AIkido Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50 AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 34.98%. AIkido Pharma has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.96%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Zymergen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and AIkido Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 5,719.85 -$12.34 million ($0.04) -15.94

Zymergen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AIkido Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85%

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Zymergen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

