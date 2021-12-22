Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Shares Down 0.8%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.