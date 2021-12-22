Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $446.49 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $451.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

