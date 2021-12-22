Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. TheStreet cut Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

