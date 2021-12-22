Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

SDOG stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.