Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 793,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

