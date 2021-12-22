Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $276.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.28 and a 200 day moving average of $338.53. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

