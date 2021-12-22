Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 101,452 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

