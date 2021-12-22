Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) to Issue $1.44 Quarterly Dividend

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:CFXA traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96. Colfax has a 1 year low of $152.72 and a 1 year high of $212.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFXA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 9,507.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at $346,000.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

