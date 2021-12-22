Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

