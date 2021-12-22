Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

