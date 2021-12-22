Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
CGNT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 49,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,339. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.
CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.