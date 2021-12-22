Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 49,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,339. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

