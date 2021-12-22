CNB Bank Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.