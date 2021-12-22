Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $49,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.17. 12,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,693. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

