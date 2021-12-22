Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 35,265 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $116,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

