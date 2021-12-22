Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 14,349 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after buying an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

