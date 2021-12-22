Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $134.62. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

