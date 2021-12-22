Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

