Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.0% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.3% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 6,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Amgen by 74.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

